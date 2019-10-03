Evelin Villegas trashes Corey Rathgeber for hanging out with Larissa Lima

It’s no secret that Corey Rathgeber has been back in the United States. He spent quite a bit of time in Arizona with David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan and even got to meet Benjamin Taylor.

But when he made his way to Las Vegas and met up with Larissa Lima, that’s when Evelin Villegas had something to say.

Larissa and Corey took a photo together, which was then posted to Larissa Lima’s Instagram. Larissa also shared some videos of herself and Corey as they played slot machines and enjoyed a bit of gambling at one of the casinos.

The pair looked like they were having a lot of fun together. So much fun that 90 Day Fiance fans were even commenting that they’d make a great looking couple.

After learning that Corey and Larissa were spending time together in Las Vegas, Evelin was clearly not happy about it. In fact, she shared a few messages to her Instagram stories that are no longer posted but of course, screenshots were pulled.

In one message, Evelin wrote, “All @coreyrathgeber gives me lately is disappointment. Clearly in a ridiculous desperate need for fame and recognition. There’s only 1 more minute of your ‘fame’ stop being a loser.”

Another message, also posted by Evelin, read, “I [heart emoji] U Larissa but Corey is too boring and needy for anybody, and dosnt [sic] have money is all an illusion (Jessie words).”

This outburst from Evelin comes just days after we revealed that she and Corey started following each other again.

There was speculation that the two may have reconciled but after reading what she had to say about Corey after seeing him with Larissa, it looks like they may not be back together after all.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.