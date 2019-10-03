Corey Rathgeber confesses his love and loyalty to Evelin Villegas, denies going on a date with Larissa Lima

Corey Rathgeber went out with Larissa Lima in Las Vegas on Wednesday night and it’s caused a lot of drama.

First, Evelin spoke out on Instagram live, going in on Corey and even called Larissa names after seeing the two together in a photo shared to Instagram. Then, Larissa issued a statement about what happened, making it clear that she didn’t do anything wrong. After that, Larissa’s roommate, Carmen, made a comment on an Instagram post about the night out, confirming that Corey is single and it was a date.

After all of that, Corey has also jumped on Instagram to tell his side of the story and he claims it was just two friends hanging out and that it wasn’t a date at all. He also claimed to be attracted to Evelin, not to Larissa.

“Evelin I love you from the bottom of my heart I always will!” Corey wrote. “You are the world’s most beautiful and amazing women I could ever ask for. For those of you wondering about me and Larissa. We met up as friends, that’s how it is. For those saying anything more about that subject are wrong and creating rumors. Just like how I met up with David And Annie same scenario. Evelin is my world. I’m attracted to Evelin not to her. She deserves the best and I love her with all my heart.”

What Corey didn’t confirm is whether he and Evelin are even together at this point. Based on what she said in her Instagram live video, it sounds like they are not. But based on what Corey said on Instagram after reports that he went on a date with Larissa, it sounds like if they aren’t, he wants to be back together, at the very least.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

It’s been a day full of drama from Corey, Evelin, and Larissa with no sign of slowing down.