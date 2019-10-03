Larissa Lima responds after Evelin Villegas takes aim at her and Corey Rathgeber

On Wednesday night, Larissa Lima and Corey Rathgeber met up in Las Vegas. Larissa posted a photo and two videos of them in the casino together and it looked like they had a great time.

Then, Evelin Villegas found out about Corey’s visit to Vegas and she wasn’t happy. She went off on social media, taking aim mostly at Corey for daring to spend time with Larissa. It’s worth noting that she didn’t act this way when he was posting pictures with David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

Larissa revealed that she woke up on Thursday morning to a slew of messages from her fans, letting her know that Evelin was not happy that she met up with Corey. After taking a look at what was said, Larissa decided to respond via her Instagram stories.

“Hey guys, I would like to clarify the recent events,” Larissa began her statement. “As everyone knows Corey likes to travel and meet up with other cast members and we met. We had drinks, we played slot machine games and we talked a lot about life.”

“Nothing happened, not even a kiss,” Larissa continued. “I posted our picture because it was an innocent date and we are both adults.”

Larissa went on to explain how she woke up to many messages about Evelin’s reaction and that she felt compelled to say something about it. And while much of Evelin’s reaction has been deleted, Larissa definitely saw it and she didn’t appreciate some of the things that Evelin had to say about her.

Larissa also seemingly took a shot at Evelin and Corey’s relationship, if they are even still in one. She suggested that Evelin should “talk to her man” rather than “make assumptions.”

After making it clear that her meetup with Corey was completely platonic, she also said that she’d love to hang out with him again sometime because, as she put it, “I am free and did not do anything wrong.”

Despite Larissa’s claims that her evening out with Corey Rathgeber was innocent, many 90 Day Fiance fans who saw the photo and videos of them felt that they’d make a cute couple.