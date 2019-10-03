Larissa Lima’s roommate Carmen says Corey Rathgeber is single, was out on a real date in Las Vegas

Larissa Lima and Corey Rathgeber met up in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. They played the slot machines and had a few drinks together and then, Larissa posted a picture on Instagram.

When Evelin Villegas learned that Corey and Larissa were spending time together, she went ballistic. Evelin made a video on Instagram live where she called Larissa a whore and then continued to trash Corey for going out on the date.

“Corey is hanging out with Larissa right now, as all of you can see. It makes me a little upset and I’ll explain why,” Evelin told those people watching. “Because it’s not that he is just hanging out with a cast member. That’s a date, basically. It’s messed up.”

Evelin’s reaction to Larissa and Corey’s night of Las Vegas fun prompted a statement from Larissa, who tried to clear up any misconceptions about what went on.

But Larissa isn’t the only one speaking out, as this 90 Day Fiance love triangle gets messier and messier. Now, Larissa Lima’s roommate, Carmen, has also commented on Corey’s presence in Las Vegas and she says this meetup wasn’t innocent at all.

In a message posted by John Yates on Instagram, Carmen explained that Larissa and Corey were definitely out on a date together. She also revealed that Corey is “mega single.”

While everyone seems to agree that Larissa and Corey didn’t kiss, there’s been a debate about whether this was a real date or not. And while many 90 Day Fiance fans think that the two would make a really cute couple, it doesn’t look like that is in the cards for Larissa and Corey. But Larissa did make it clear that he’s more than welcome to come spend time with her again.