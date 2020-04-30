Jihoon Lee is happy to be alive after car crashed into his motorcycle

In a scary moment, 90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee let fans know that he was involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle.

The news came via his Instagram account, with Lee posting a photo of the damaged bike and saying “thank God I’m alive.”

Fans react to Jihoon Lee accident

There is little information about the accident.

People these days are slowly coming out of quarantine, and it appears that Jihoon was out on his motorcycle when the accident happened and he was struck by a car.

Jihoon revealed he was only slightly injured.

While fans are concerned, Jihoon Lee said he is good and that he is discussing the accident with an insurance company. In even better news, Deavan Clegg was not on the bike at the time of the accident.

“I’m good just A car crashed into me. I’m talking to an insurance company.”

Fans flooded the comments on his post with well wishes and gratitude that the accident was not worse.

One fan said that “we must protect this man at all cost,” with another agreeing and calling him a “world treasure.”

Another created their own pun, saying they were glad he was okay and saying they can’t wait for “Hoon 1” for the premiere of the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

One other fan reminded Lee that he has more than just himself to think of in situations like this.

“This is really scary! You could be dead. Please, please be careful! You have a family who needs you. I’m glad you are okay.”

Catching up with Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg

Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg are from the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Lee met Clegg and the two prepared to move to South Korea together. Clegg, who has a daughter from a prior relationship, welcomed her first child with Lee — a son named Taeyang Lee.

The family of four now lives together in South Korea and they have made sure to keep fans updated via social media.

On top of Lee’s posts, including his recent motorcycle accident scare, Clegg always posts updates on their family life as she continues to assimilate into a new culture.

The best news is that both will return for the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way so fans can watch as they share their new life together and their beautiful family.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on June 1 at 9/8c to TLC.