90 Day Fiance: Watch as Armando tells his cute little daughter about move

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is about to show Kenneth arriving in Mexico to live with Armando. It’s been a long trip from Florida to his new home and the buildup has been very exciting.

Before Kenneth gets to Mexico, though, it’s time for Armando to tell his cute little daughter about what is happening. Hannah doesn’t know everything yet on the show and TLC viewers are in for an overload of cuteness.

Armando tells Hannah about the move

TLC released a clip for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way where Armando takes Hannah to the park so that he can fill her in on the big change that is coming to their lives.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Kenny’s on his way to Mexico and I’m taking Hannah to live with us,” Armando says as the clip begins. “I haven’t told Hannah yet that we’re moving and I think it’s the time to tell her.”

As we see them arrive at the park, Armando continues by saying, “If Hannah isn’t happy about moving to live with Kenny, it’s definitely going to cause some trouble. She’s the most important person in my life, so I hope she’s going to be excited about it.”

After Hannah swings for a while, they jump into a really important conversation for the little family.

Hannah takes the news really well and you can see by the smile on her face that she is extremely excited about the next chapter in their lives.

It hadn’t been made completely clear, up until this point, that Armando had been filling in his daughter on how important his relationship with Kenny had become. He obviously was, though, as she couldn’t stop smiling.

Make sure to watch the video below, as Armando broaches the topic with his daughter and then the father and daughter embrace as their excitement level for the move is plastered all over their faces.

Hannah to become a 90 Day Fiance favorite?

A lot is going to take place during the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which was hinted at in a big way during the “coming up” feature at the end of the last episode.

Hannah is so cheerful and bright that she is going to be a very welcome addition to the show. While the story is primarily about Kenneth and Armando moving to change their lives, this is going to be a big deal for Hannah as well.

With other stories like Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee fighting and also Brittany and Yazan dealing with cultural differences, it is going to be really nice for viewers to get to see a story like the one between Kenneth, Armando, and Hannah.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.