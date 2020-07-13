90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg calls Jihoon Lee a liar after another fight about money

The 90 Day Fiance relationship between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee continues to get held up by the new father letting down his little family.

When Deavan arrived in South Korea again — this time with her mother and two little kids — it turned out that Jihoon had done no preparation for the big move. Again.

Deavan was forced to rent something on her own and she undertook that effort from the United States. Following their long flight from the U.S., she saw her disappointing rental for the first time.

Though he had the chance to check it out ahead of time, Jihoon failed to step up for his family and it led to even more frustrations from Deavan. Even his own parents told him that he should have visited the rental before the big move.

When Jihoon vanished the following morning for a number of hours, it only raised the level of frustrations for Deavan and it ended with a fight where Jihoon even hinted that they should move back to the U.S. if she wasn’t happy.

Another Jihoon and Deavan fight on 90 Day Fiance

Ahead of the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, TLC has released a clip that shows Deavan and Jihoon are fighting again and that they are about to have another important conversation.

“This morning I got into a huge fight with Jihoon,” Deavan says as the clip begins. “Jihoon admitting that he’s not financially ready for us to come to Korea is devastating because he told me everything is fine.”

Jihoon is then shown coming back into the house in an attempt to speak with her about everything that went down earlier. That takes place while Deavan tells the camera that he lied and tricked her again.

“I’m so sorry about, for everything. Especially lying to you,” Jihoon says as the new conversation begins. “Yeah, I was very selfish. I met you, and ever since then, I’ve been very nervous. I have debt, have baby, you, marriage, parenting. I was very stressful.”

Watch below as the latest apology plays out for the world to see.

Jihoon really needs to step up for his family

Coming back to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jihoon Lee really had a chance to rewrite his own story from last season. He had the chance to put his family first and come through as the parent to a new child.

Instead, this new season has placed more negative light on the situation, including his inability to adequately help Deavan Clegg with her adaptation to a completely new country. Can he step up this season before the relationship is doomed?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.