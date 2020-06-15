90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg, Jihoon Lee return for new season of The Other Way

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are back for the second season of the show.

Ahead of the new episode that debuts on Monday night, TLC put out a video to catch viewers up on what took place during Season 1.

The video shared below serves as a recap of their most dramatic moments, some very memorable struggles, and the joy of welcoming their son into the world.

It all gears viewers up for what will take place during Season 2, with the hopes that Jihoon is ready to step up and take care of his little family. Is he ready to provide for his wife and kids?

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee have a son

Deavan met Jihoon on a dating app and then he ended up coming to see her in Utah. Surprisingly, Deavan ended up pregnant after their first night together but Jihoon had to head back home to South Korea.

The couple continued their relationship online, with it developing to the point where Deavan was ready to move with her daughter to South Korea. That meant they would become a family with two young kids and all the struggles that can come with it.

The problem, though, is that Jihoon hasn’t given Deavan a lot of reasons to believe in him. In a clip for this season of the show, Deavan stated that she doesn’t trust him.

Some social media users agreed with her and have posted messages to Jihoon saying that he needs to get a job and take care of his family. Recently, he responded to those notes, making a statement of his own to the viewers.

Will Deavan and Jihoon thrive in South Korea?

The upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will show whether or not Jihoon Lee prepared himself enough for the return of Deavan Clegg and their two kids.

It was hinted at in one of the previews that Deavan had to pay for a rental in order to just get out of the home that belonged to Jihoon’s parents. But did he get an apartment ready like he promised Deavan?

It’s going to be very interesting to see the relationship between Deavan and Jihoon continue to play out, and they will have their debut for Season 2 of The Other Way during the episode on Monday, June 15.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.