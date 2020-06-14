90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg doesn’t trust Jihoon Lee on The Other Way Season 2

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns with Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee struggling on Season 2 of the hit TLC show.

In a clip for the third episode of the new season, Deavan is shown speaking about Jihoon before and during an online video chat.

It appears that the trust issues Deavan was dealing with during the first season of the show have returned in a much bigger fashion.

Deavan doesn’t trust Jihoon

Speaking about their relationship, Deavan has some very pointed comments to share about Jihoon. And the way that she expresses them appears to show that she is lacking confidence in the father of her son.

“I am worried about going to Korea because right now I can’t trust Jihoon,” Deavan states in the opening of the segment. “I trust that he loves us, but I don’t trust him financially and with promises.”

The clip continues with Jihoon saying hi to their baby on the video chat, but Deavan still has more to say to the camera before we get to see her interact with him again.

Deavan continues by stating that, “Mine and Jihoon’s agreement was if I move to Korea I could be a stay-at-home mom. I built an amazing life here (in the United States) and giving that up to move to Korea really sucks… especially if Jihoon doesn’t follow through on what he promised.”

When they finally get to Deavan and Jihoon chatting, she is explaining to him that her mother is coming when she brings the two kids to Korea to complete their move.

She then goes on to explain how their living situation is going to look when she gets there.

Take a look at the video below to see how Jihoon responds to Deavan’s statements about her mother coming and that it’s his responsibility to get them an apartment.

Will Jihoon come through for Deavan and the kids?

The relationship between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee has been an interesting one to watch play out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. One of their biggest problems, though, has been Jihoon failing to come through on his promises.

He was supposed to get a job, find a place for his new family to live, and to have everything ready when Deavan brought their son to visit. He didn’t get anything done. It resulted in the couple living with his parents for a while.

Now, viewers are going to learn about the next chapter in their relationship. Meanwhile, Jihoon had some choice words for fans on social media who had been telling him to get a job.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.