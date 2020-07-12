90 Day Fiance: Jealousy gets the best of Yazan, Brittany says he doesn’t love her

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has already focused a bit on the problems between Brittany and Yazan. When Brittany first arrived in Jordan, Yazan got really upset when he saw that she brought alcohol and then hugged a producer.

It turns out that Yazan wasn’t just frustrated about customs, but that he was also experiencing jealousy that Brittany would hug another man. This is going to lead to another argument on an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Yazan gets jealous

A clip from TLC shows that another argument is going to take place between Brittany and Yazan as she tries to get comfortable in this new country.

The clip seems to pick up partway through a conversation, right after Brittany has given a warning about where the conversation is heading.

“It’s yellow. What the meaning of yellow?,” Yazan asks her.

Brittany says that “Yellow means calm the f*** down.”

After she laughs, he says “No, like, I’m so jealous.” To which Brittany responds “You need to stop with that jealousy s***. You know I do not like that.”

The couple then proceeds to have an argument about what has made Yazan jealous, including Brittany choosing to hug another man.

“If I decide to hug another American because that’s our custom, that’s what I’m gonna do,” Brittany explains.

Yazan answers by explaining what he thinks should happen. “Okay, you can just say, yeah, you can just say to them it’s, ‘Hi.'”

That wasn’t what Brittany wanted to hear from him and the conversation devolved into her telling Yazan that she was not going to let him simply control her.

Watch how this conversation continues to play out and what else Yazan and Brittany have to discuss in the clip shared below. Hint: it’s going to foreshadow more fights that feature one or both of their tempers.

Can Yazan and Brittany survive 90 Day Fiance?

There are a lot of red flags in the relationship between Brittany Banks and Yazan and the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has only scratched the surface with this relationship.

Soon enough, viewers are going to get to see how Brittany explains to Yazan that she was married before and that she never really got that divorce finalized. How will Yazan take it?

It seems like there are going to be constant anger issues with this particular couple, but that could lead to some very interesting television as the season continues on Monday nights.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.