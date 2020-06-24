Brittany Banks says she was hacked after post surfaces claiming that Yazan cheated with 90 Day Fiance fans

Brittany Banks is blaming her recent Instagram post on hackers after sharing a shocking message about boyfriend Yazan.

The couple is featured on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and it’s clear there’s a lot of drama to come.

Yazan lives in Jordan and Brittany is leaving the U.S. to live with him, but their extreme cultural differences are already a point of contention for the couple.

Furthermore, Brittany revealed that, despite being engaged to Yazan, she is still married to someone else.

We’ll have to watch the rest of the season to see how these new TLC cast members navigate their relationship, but trouble has already arrived in paradise.

Brittany calls Yazan a cheater in IG post

Early this morning, Brittany Banks shared a post to Instagram accusing her fiance of cheating with three 90 Day Fiance Fans.

The 26-year-old also stated in the message that his temper is “out of control” and that “His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. ”

She also shared a message in her IG stories that indicates something or someone had ticked her off.

The model and aspiring rapper quickly deleted the post, but it was already captured and reposted by @90dayfiancetoday and several other IG users.

Now, she’s claiming that her page was hacked!

Brittany later shared a very short video of herself on Instagram with the short caption, “I was hacked or whatever.”

The lackluster caption does not make the hacker story very convincing.

Most likely, TLC caught wind of the video and she was forced to remove it.

Cast members must sign an NDA before participating on the show and they cannot reveal their relationship status or give any indication of what’s going on between them until the date stated in their contracts.

Interestingly, though, the main post is gone, but her IG message is still in her story segment.

Furthermore, a message posted by Yazan proves that the couple had some sort of argument before the post mysteriously appeared on her page.

Yazan says he and Brittany had a misunderstanding

Several Instagram pages have since re-shared the post, and Yazan actually commented under one of them.

He says he deeply loves Brittany and states that they had a misunderstanding earlier. He also urges fans to stop posting hateful comments.

As for Brittany, she has to stick by her hacker story or risk breaking her NDA with TLC. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see how the couple’s relationship plays out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.