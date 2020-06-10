What happened to Brittany Banks’ Instagram? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star disappears after OnlyFans discovered

Brittany Banks Instagram account has disappeared. Fans want to know what happened to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star’s social media, especially since it was deleted after her OnlyFans account was discovered.

It has been a whirlwind of a week for Brittany, who made her first appearance on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off alongside her beau, Yazan Abo Horira. The two are already making waves with fans and are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about couples on the series.

What happened to Brittany Banks’ Instagram?

Before the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany’s Instagram account was actively promoting the show. Her bio listed Brittany as a television personality and a social media influencer with nearly 375,000 followers.

Brittany also deemed herself a model, which was easy to see based on her Instagram feed. She would show off her assets to gain attention as a model, including sharing some booty videos that gained Brittany a lot of attention.

Now, all of her videos and pictures have been deleted, and Brittany’s account is no longer active. Some of her videos and photos can still be found by searching #itsbrittanybanks on Instagram.

Social media sleuths at Starcasm discovered that Brittany also had two different OnlyFans accounts. However, as quickly as the accounts were found, they also disappeared. Just like her Instagram account.

OnlyFans is a paid subscription site where people can post nudes and more. Several stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise have recently joined the site.

Why did Brittany vanish from social media?

Fans are clamoring to know why Brittany vanished from social media. She has not issued a statement, and the reason will not be revealed on the show, which was previously filmed.

There could be several reasons why she chose to delete all of her social media accounts.

Brittany may be trying to rebrand herself now that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has premiered. She may not want all the risqué content she shared before to define her.

Perhaps she is embarrassed by the content, although Brittany doesn’t really seem like a person who gets embarrassed. She comes across pretty confident onscreen, so far, but the season has just begun.

Another reason for the change could be her relationship with Yazan. The culture in Jordan is very conservative. If Brittany has moved there to be with her man, he could have suggested that she take a break from social media. Booty shaking videos and bikini pictures do not fit with Yazan’s Muslim culture.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.