Why did Jihoon Lee delete all Instagram photos amid 90 Day Fiance split rumors? Deavan Clegg’s mom explains

Rumors of a breakup between 90 Day Fiance stars Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg have been swirling for weeks.

Deavan, who moved to Korea to be with Jihoon, was back in America for quite a while recently. Viewers have seen the couple fight on the show over Jihoon’s lying and lack of responsibility, and Deavan has been on the verge of leaving Korea with her two kids.

Jihoon’s limited English, Deavan’s non-existent Korean, and a devious translator egg only worsened problems for the couple.

So when Jihoon recently deleted every post from his Instagram, fans thought it might mean that the couple had given up but Deavan’s mom Elicia is out to clear things up.

Elicia says things are fine

According to Deavan’s mom, Jihoon’s social media hiatus has nothing to do with a breakup.

“There’s nothing to worry about. As you guys know, reality TV is a very difficult thing to do. It’s a barrage of both love, and of extreme hate,” she explained per In Touch.

According to Elicia, Jihoon was simply tired of the endless trolling, criticism, and questioning from fans. Jihoon has previously lashed out at trolls on his page, so the explanation makes sense. He didn’t want to continue dealing with the constant criticism, so he deleted his posts and took a break from social media.

“I want to assure you guys everything is OK,” Elicia continued. “Nothing bad has happened.”

“We’re literally only 48 hours in Korea and so … this amount of pressure right now, it was in Jihoon’s best interest to just step back from the internet,” Elicia explained. “He did take it a little far by deleting everything and saying he was done, but sometimes, life is full of pressure.”

Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship will continue to be featured on TLC, so Elicia can’t elaborate on the exact details of what’s going on. Nevertheless, fans will have their chance to see what’s happening with the couple. They’ll just have to wait a bit longer.

Deavan is still active on social media

Although the trolling has taken its toll on Jihoon, Deavan appears to be doing just fine.

She’s been active on social media posting selfies, snapshots of her kids, and even ads. Deavan enjoys modeling, so she often posts pictures of her modeling shoots. She even started an OnlyFans account recently to post her more risque photos.

“My only fans page will include photo shoots that I have done,” Deavan explained when she announced the account. “Lingerie , boudoir, etc. since I have younger fans I try and keep those photo shoots off my Instagram. However I figured onlyfans was a great place to share all the photo shoots.”

Deavan is also active on Youtube. she and Jihoon shared their experiences with the pandemic on the platform and post video updates fairly regularly.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.