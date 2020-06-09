Deavan Clegg joins Only Fans, but will she post x-rated content?

Deavan Clegg is the latest reality tv personality to join the popular adult platform Only Fans.

The mom of two recently shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

Her announcement was met with mixed reviews, but Clegg says fans have been asking her to create an account on the site. She’s even offering a promotional rate- at first it was 50% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Will Clegg post x-rated content ?

Since her revelation, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has been bombarded with questions, comments, and even some backlash.

However, she’s made it very clear that her content on Only Fans will not be x-rated or pornographic.

The 23-year-old posted a lingerie clad photo on her Instagram page, along with a post about what type of content subscribers can expect from her.

It reads in part, “My only fans page will include photo shoots that I have done. Lingerie , boudoir, etc. since I have younger fans I try and keep those photo shoots off my Instagram. However I figured onlyfans was a great place to share all the photo shoots.”

Some of Clegg’s followers were on board with the new venture, but overall the reactions were mixed.

Deavan is not the only TLC alum on Only Fans

Deavan joins the growing list of TLC personalities trying to cash in on the adult website.

Most recently, Corey Rathegeber and girlfriend, Evelin Villegas, announced that they are both on the platform.

Villegas has even been promoting Deavan’s post on her Instagram stories.

Evelin received backlash similar to what Deavan encountered when she made the decision to join the site. The Ecuadorian beauty told fans to expect mostly bikini pics, but also noted that she doesn’t know the limits just yet.

Other 90 Day stars on Only Fans include Stephanie Matto – who has a very large following with over 18,000 likes- and Larissa Lima, who appeared on season 6.

As for Deavan, her promotional price is $15.20 for three days, an offer that ends on June 15. She also has subscription bundle deals with 30% off for a 3-month subscription, 35% off for 6-month subscription, and 25% off for a year long subscription.

So far, the model and reality tv personality has posted 17 images and has 99 likes on her profile.

You can see more of Deavan Clegg and her family on season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which premiered on June 8.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Monday nights at 9/8 central on TLC.