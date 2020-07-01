Aladin Jallali is in love and engaged, but who is the mystery woman?

Aladin Jallali has certainly moved on from his toxic relationship with Laura Jallali following their stint on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The mismatched couple was doomed from the start with a significant age difference between the 29-year-old Aladin and 51-year-old Laura.

Their cultural differences were also quite glaring. Aladin hails from the conservative country of Tunisia and Laura is from the U.S.

Despite the red flags, the couple quickly got married and by the end of the season, they were over. Soon after the messy breakup, the two got divorced!

Since then, they’ve both moved on.

Laura claims to be in a relationship with a popular 25-year-old blogger that she’s been showing off on Instagram. However, fans believe this relationship is just for publicity.

As for Aladin, he’s been very low-key about his love life until now.

Aladin confirms that he’s engaged

The reality TV personality has been giving us hints about his relationship for some time now.

He has never shared a photo of his girlfriend on social media, but his Instagram bio states that he’s “In a relationship.”

However, that relationship has flourished into something more, as the Tunisian native just confirmed that he’s engaged.

A few hours ago, Aladin posted some images of himself having fun at the beach, and a few eagle-eyed followers noticed that he was wearing a wedding band.

One person asked him why he was wearing the ring and he responded “because I’m engaged.”

Who is Aladin’s fiance?

In the series of images, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is having a lovely beach day, most likely with his fiance in tow.

She’s not shown in any of the photos but was tagged in the message delivered with the photo.

“Love life. Live your life with joy so you may fill the world with joy. Let no one leave your presence without feeling the joy of life.❤️❤️❤️ @mariatalebi.”

Aladin also shared a sweet display of their initials “A & M” in the sand during their beach outing.

The lucky lady in Aladin’s life is Maria Talebi, but we don’t know much else about her.

The TLC star’s new love has kept her Instagram page private, but she does seem to reference him in her bio, stating, “In love with my life ♥️ And my one true ♥️A.”

We don’t have specific details about the couple’s engagement, but, hopefully, Aladin will share more information as time goes on.

Nonetheless, we understand why he’s choosing to keep this part of his life private, and we wish him and Maria the very best.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.