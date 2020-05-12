90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg sides with Aladin Jallali, says he is Laura Jallali’s victim’

The season might be long over, but it seems the drama never ends for the couples on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Viewers have taken sides in the ongoing allegations thrown back and forth between Laura and Aladin Jallali, and many of their castmates have taken sides as well.

Unfortunately for Laura, Deavan Clegg is drawing a line in the sand and making it clear that she believes Aladin.

Clegg shares her opinion on Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Deavan asked her followers to give their opinion on who they believe now that the entire season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has played out and then some.

As many 90 Day Fiance fans will recall, Aladin dumped Laura unexpectedly at the taping of the Tell All. Afterward, she accused him of abuse, cheating, homosexuality and more.

However, she also shared that she does not believe Laura, saying Aladin “is the true victim.”

This has become the popular opinion after both Laura and Aladin took to social media to tell their side of the story.

Laura vs. Aladin

Initially, viewers were on Laura’s side as she shared how controlling Aladin could be and how much she gave up for him.

However, after their heated split, Laura made more allegations against her estranged husband.

She claimed he was using her for money and even questioned his sexuality at one point. Laura also accused Aladin of using her as a way to get to the U.S., which would have been impossible since she isn’t an American citizen herself.

This did not sit well with fans and it certainly didn’t sit well with Aladin Jallali either.

After mostly remaining silent about his and Laura’s relationship, he finally spoke out. That’s when fans started to realize that there was much more to the story than Laura had revealed.

Aladin Jallali says she was catfished

After the couple split, Aladin posted on social media that he was catfished by Laura, and he went into detail to explain how it all went down.

People shares “When Laura and I met online, she shared photos that portrayed her to be much younger than she is. Her photos, as I discovered later, were highly edited. Even she admitted to this during taping, but no one paid any attention to it.”

He continued, “She told me she was 40 years old and I believed her.”

Adding, “When we met in person, I was surprised but I already had feelings for the person I thought she was. We had already decided to get married before even meeting.”

That didn’t stop Aladin from marrying Laura but after their split, he accused Laura of having a drinking problem and disappearing for hours, only to be later found at the close-by hotels having a drink.

This was new information to viewers who had only heard Laura’s side of the story until now.

The tides soon began to shift in Aladin’s favor as more and more information came out, and now he has one more person on his side, Deavan Clegg.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 premieres Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on TLC.