Aladin Jallali ‘Not For Sale’: 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t want money or a green card

Aladin Jallali has been pretty open about his life and aspirations since he featured on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. But since his divorce from Laura Jallali, it seems that some fans have got the wrong idea.

On Tuesday, Aladin shared a message on Instagram. He wants those who follow him to know that he is “Not For Sale.” The caption of Aladin’s latest post says, “I am a MAN… I make my own money… and I am not for sale! Stop trying to get my attention with money or green cards or fancy cars or luxury homes because it will never work.”

There was also a string of hashtags, and among them, Aladin wanted to make it clear that he is not a gigolo.

The post had more than one slide, and when his followers click to the next one, it shows a message from Aladin plus screenshots from one of his more persistent followers.

Aladin’s message said, “I love most of my followers… but some people seem to think I am for sale and get offended if I set them straight! I am tired of people making up lies when I don’t respond as they wish… see a good example…”

The screenshotted messages that serve as Aladin Jallali’s example was written in both French and English. As Aladin explains, the DM started out as a flirty French message, and then, when he didn’t respond in a manner that they liked, it switched to English and took aim at him.

Aladin has said before that he’s not interested in getting a green card, as that’s what Laura claimed he wanted after they split. As he pointed out, Laura didn’t even have one of those and was Canadian, so he couldn’t possibly have been looking for U.S. citizenship when they got together.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

But now, Aladin wants his fans to know that he can make his own money too. So not only is he not looking for a woman to bring him to another country, but he’s not looking for their cash either because he can make his own. And if his recently unveiled Tunisian tours do well, he really might end up doing well for himself.