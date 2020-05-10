Deavan Clegg critical of small 90 Day Fiance paycheck, says cast should make more

Deavan Clegg from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is letting fans know that she is not satisfied with the money she receives from being on TV.

We rarely hear reality show contestants speak about their paycheck, but things are changing.

You may have thought that reality show cast members are raking in the dough, but one TLC star is sharing that this is not the case at all.

While answering a fan question in her Instagram stories, Clegg shared some juicy tidbit about her TLC paycheck –and you might be surprised to find out that it’s quite measly, by her account.

Deavan spills the tea on Instagram

During a question and answer segment in IG stories, which Deavan titles “spilling the tea on season one,” she encouraged followers to submit their questions.

One person asked, “Were you paid for being on the show?”

She responded that she was paid, but made it known that the amount paid per episode is ” a very small amount.”

She added, “some people make the amount we get paid per season in one month” while noting that this wasn’t nearly enough for the “harassment” they go through.

The mom-of-two didn’t delve much further into details about an exact amount and is probably prohibited from doing so due to contractual obligations.

Deavan will appear on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Despite expressing her dissatisfaction with her paycheck, this hasn’t deterred the TLC personality from signing up to do it all over again. Deavan will reportedly appear on Season 2 of the show.

We first met Deavan in season one as she tried to navigate her relationship with fiance Jihoon Lee.

Now Lee and Clegg will give fans more insight into what has been going on since the cameras stopped rolling last season and the newlyweds navigated life together in South Korea.

In the upcoming season, we get to see Deavan Clegg move to South Korea with Jihoon Lee along with her daughter, Drascilla, and their son, Taeyang. But it won’t come without its challenges. Deavan will have to deal with the culture shock while Jihoon struggles with some jealousy issues.

Other familiar faces that will make up the cast includes Jenny Slatten and her married boyfriend, Sumit–whose relationship will come to a head in the upcoming season.

You can expect to see four new couples added to the lineup as well.

The TLC spinoff was initially set to premiere on June 1, but the date has since been pushed back by one week.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 premieres on Monday, June 8th at 9/8c on TLC.