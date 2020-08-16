Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Darcey Silva tells her dad about Stacey’s fiance Florian Sukaj and his mistress

Darcey & Stacey premieres tonight on TLC and in it, we’ll get to see up close and personal how the Silva twins’ family dynamic works.

It’s no secret that the twins can be very competitive, even when it comes to their men. But in the Darcey & Stacey premiere, we find out from their father Michael J. Silva just how shady these sisters can get.

In the first episode, we finally meet the family and it is refreshing until Darcey decides to spill the details about Stacey’s fiance right as he gets ready to move to the US.

Darcey Silva shows her dad pictures of Florian Sukaj and another woman

It’s no secret to 90 Day Fiance fans that Stacey Silva had some drama with her fiance Florian Sukaj last year after photos of him and another woman popped up on social media.

The other woman has been identified as Shanti Zora, a Belgian model now living in Canada. After photos of Shanti and Florian surfaced, she wasted no time taunting the couple, even teasing that she “knows all the secrets.”

However, Darcey and Stacey’s dad didn’t seem to know about the cheating drama until Darcey brought it up as cameras rolled.

“There’s something that I have to tell you about Florian,” Darcey says in the most serious way. Then she tells her dad that it’s “bad news” before pulling out her phone.

She showed Mr. Silva several photos of Florian with another woman while commenting on his alleged cheating. The “kicker” is a shirtless picture of Florian with Shanti wearing lingerie in what looks to be a bed.

With Florian on his way to live with Stacey in America, their dad doesn’t seem like he wants to believe that his daughter’s fiance is already behaving badly. He even questions Darcey about how it may not be what she thinks.

When Darcey continues to insist that Florian is up to no good, her dad finally says that he’ll sit down alone with Florian and have a conversation when he gets here.

Does Darcey want to split up Stacey and Florian?

It’s no secret that Darcey and Stacey compete about everything but especially when it comes to men and relationships. When Stacey met Tom Brooks on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she grilled Tom about his intentions and things got very uncomfortable.

Now, it looks like the tables have turned. Darcey Silva is single again after an ugly split with Tom Brooks and she may want to see her sister single as well.

After all, the Silva twins brag in the very first episode of their show that they do everything together including getting married, having kids and getting divorced at the same time. So now that Darcey is single, is she hoping that Stacey will join her?

We’ll also meet Darcey’s new love interested Georgi Rusev on Darcey & Stacey but these two just met early in 2020 so their relationship is very new. Maybe that will keep Darcey’s attention off her sister and Florian, giving them a chance to really enjoy their 90 days together as they get ready to tie the knot.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.