Jorge Nava thinks Anfisa ‘jealous’ of his weight loss, leading her to find a new man

Jorge Nava looks like a new man since heading to prison in Arizona to serve time after pleading guilty to drug trafficking nearly 300 pounds of marijuana. It’s pretty undeniable that he looks great and has completely transformed but that has not helped his marriage to Anfisa Nava.

In fact, Jorge believes that his drastic weight loss and new outlook on life might just be the reason she has moved on with someone new.

Is Anfisa jealous of Jorge’s weight loss?

Over the last two years, Jorge Nava has lost a whopping 128 pounds. His limited diet is only a piece of what has helped Jorge’s weight-loss success. He also revealed previously that he works out twice per day with a partner.

When photos of the new and improved (though still imprisoned) Jorge were made public, 90 Day Fiance fans went nuts. Many didn’t even believe it was really him.

Apparently, that didn’t go over well with Anfisa.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” Jorge told In Touch by way of his lawyer, Brad Rideout. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.”

Apparently, Anfisa got used to receiving all of the attention for her own fitness transformation and Jorge thinks she didn’t want to share that spotlight.

What went wrong with Jorge and Anfisa?

Up until November, Jorge insisted that he and Anfisa were doing great, but according to this new interview, that’s when things went downhill.

“I believe so because at that very moment in time, that’s when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her,” Jorge claims. “She did tell me like right off the bat, like the day after, that she didn’t want anything to do with me and that it was over.”

Now, Anfisa Nava is dating Leo Assaf and has been flaunting their relationship on social media.

Jorge is ready for divorce

If the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t cause a delay in his release, Jorge Nava is set to get out of prison a bit early in May 2020. As he readies for release, Jorge has made it clear that he plans to divorce Anfisa as soon as he gets out.

That’s a bummer for those fans hoping for a Jorge and Anfisa reunion on 90 Day Fiance later this year.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.