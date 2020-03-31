Jorge Nava can’t wait to divorce Anfisa, shares more about upcoming prison release

Jorge Nava will be released from prison very soon and there’s one thing the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t want to go back to — his wife, Anfisa Nava.

With his release date looming, many 90 Day Fiance fans wonder what will happen with Jorge and Anfisa once he gets his freedom back. After all, Anfisa has been flaunting a new relationship and seemingly moved on from Jorge years ago.

Now, Jorge is starting to speak out and he says he’s ready to walk away from Anfisa for good. He also accused his estranged wife of abandoning him in prison while dating other men and moving on with her life.

Jorge Nava wants a divorce

With his release date approaching, Jorge has started speaking out more. Recently, he even spoke to TMZ, telling the source that his marriage to Anfisa is over.

Once Jorge gets out of prison, he intends to divorce Anfisa and go forward with his life.

Jorge claims that after he was busted holding nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, he and Anfisa did stay together for a while. But as he served his time in an Arizona prison, Jorge claims he did so without the support of his wife.

This is a sharp turn from Jorge’s update from late last year in which he said that he and Anfisa were as “solid as a rock.”

Back then, he was looking at an August 2020 release date. Now Jorge says it’s looking like he could be out in May if coronavirus concerns don’t set him back.

How much weight did Jorge Nava lose?

It’s no secret that prison life changed Jorge Nava in a lot of ways, with the most obvious being his appearance. The 90 Day Fiance star dropped a considerable amount of weight. In fact, when his new mugshot came out last year, quite a few people didn’t even believe it was him!

He reportedly dropped 128 pounds and now weighs in at a healthy 190 pounds. That’s a huge change from his pre-prison weight, which topped the scales at more than 300 pounds.

Jorge has said that his weight loss is due to tough prison workouts that include a lot of cardio plus intermittent fasting. It’s safe to say that the limited type and amount of food available to him also helped.

Last year, Jorge told fans he was working out twice a day with a partner to help him stay motivated. The pair do their first workout at 4 a.m. and then try to fit in another sweat session in the afternoon.

Once he gets out of prison, Jorge Nava plans to follow in Anfisa’s footsteps in one way. He wants to put on some muscle and continue his fitness journey.

We imagine that Jorge will be fine without Anfisa around. Don’t be surprised if he also ends up dating someone else soon after his release since many 90 Day Fiance fans have already swooned over his new look.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.