Jorge Nava’s mugshot slim down causes 90 Day Fiance fans to react — Here’s the soonest he can be released from prison

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko are one of the most popular couples to appear on 90 Day Fiance. Now, Anfisa is living it up as a student and as a competitive bodybuilder. Jorge is serving time after pleading guilty to marijuana trafficking charges.

Due to his plea deal, Jorge was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, served in an Arizona prison. It’s no secret the prison system in that state is one of the toughest in the country, and based on Jorge Nava’s latest mugshot, the combination of prison food, manual labor, and the hot Arizona sun has undoubtedly affected him.

On Tuesday, a new mugshot began circulating, seemingly originating on Reddit. 90 Day Fiance fans began to react and comment on the photo, and it’s safe to say that the majority of the fans who saw it were shocked at how much weight he’s lost.

In fact, Jorge Nava looks so different now that some didn’t even believe it was him.

Some even questioned what Anfisa might think of the new Jorge. After all, she’s gone through a significant body transformation too.

While we all want to know what their status is, Anfisa has kept quiet about all of that. She is keeping fans updated on her workout regime and how she’s doing in school.

When does Jorge Nava get out of prison?

Initially, Jorge Nava was looking at more than two decades behind bars when he was caught hauling 293 pounds of marijuana. He did strike a plea deal though and received just two and a half years.

If he were to serve out the entire sentence, Jorge Nava would be expected to get out of prison in November 2020. However, the earliest release date that Jorge is looking at would be August 2020, which would mean he ended up spending 22 months behind bars.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans are hoping that we’ll get an update on Jorge and Anfisa once he is released.