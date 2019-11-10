Jorge Nava shares weight loss secret, update on Anfisa Nava relationship

Jorge Nava’s mugshot update has 90 Day Fiance fans talking. Many can’t believe it’s him but Jorge has spoken out now and confirms that he did lose 125 pounds during his time behind bars.

The incarcerated 90 Day Fiance star’s weight loss wasn’t accidental either. Jorge opened up to E! News recently about his shocking slim down and much like his wife, he credits his new physique to better eating habits and dedication to a workout routine.

“I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome,” Jorge told E! News by way of his lawyer. “Hopefully people can see that I am able to turn things around even though I am at the lowest point in my life.”

According to Jorge, he’s been working out twice a day and he even has a partner to help hold him accountable. The inmate workout buddies get together at 4 a.m. for their first workout of the day, then they get another one in each afternoon.

Jorge said that he and his workout partner “push each other to the limit” and that they do a lot of jogging together.

Increasing his physical activity has done wonders for Jorge Nava but that’s not all that has been contributing to his new look. Jorge also was forced to change his eating habits while behind bars since inmates can’t just help themselves to fast food and soda.

Jorge also weighed in on how he’s feeling now that he’s changed his diet and has become more physically fit.

“I wanted to be in the best physical and healthiest shape possible,” Jorge admitted. “I feel healthy and energetic. I feel overall more confident with myself.”

And with a possible release in August 2020, 90 Day Fiance fans have been increasingly interested to know if he’ll be headed back to his wife Anfisa Nava once he’s free.

As far as Jorge is concerned, he and Anfisa are still solid as a rock. He even confirmed that they are “doing really well.” Don’t be surprised to see Jorge and Anfisa right back together once his sentence has been served.