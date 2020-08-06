Nicole Nafziger’s latest photo may prove she’s on a plane headed home from Morocco

It seems as if Nicole Nafziger is finally on her way home, after being trapped in Morocco for several months.

She packed her bags and left for the African country to see boyfriend Azan Tefou during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, soon after she arrived in Morroco, they closed the borders to help quell the spread of the deadly illness.

Unfortunately for Nicole, it meant that she would be away from her daughter May for an extended period of time.

Meanwhile, her mother Robalee has been taking care of her daughter.

And, while Robalee hasn’t been complaining about caring for her granddaughter, 90 Day Fiance fans have certainly not been easy on Nicole.

The single mom gets an overwhelming amount of backlash on social media from people who call her a bad mother.

But now Nicole might very well be on her way back to the U.S.

Is Nicole on her way home?

The TLC alum recently shared a few posts on Instagram which might be clues that Nicole is on her way home.

In her Instagram stories, Nicole appears to be traveling in a vehicle as she gives fans a glimpse of Morroco.

She may have been on her way to the airport because her next photo shows her clad in a mask. And while we can’t quite see the surroundings, she might very well have taken the photo on an airplane.

Another hint is that she’s wearing earphones; for a long flight maybe?

We can’t say for sure quite yet, but it sure seems as if someone is heading home.

Nicole was querying flight cancellations

Another hint that the 90 Day Fiance alum might be on a plane heading home is based on queries she posted in a Facebook group.

The group was created for American citizens who are currently trapped in Morocco.

Nicole posed a question in the group on August 2 asking, “Has anyone traveled from a different city to Casablanca for their flight since they closed Casablanca from traveling in or out?”

“What did you have to get to travel to Casablanca? Something from the police or from American embassy?” she continued.

In another instance, Nicole asked about flight cancellations sharing that she had heard rumors that flights were being canceled and that she was worried.

“I just saw on the app that flights for the 3rd and 4th said canceled as the status so I was worried,” she shared with the group.

One user asked about the date of her flight, but she did not respond, so now we just have to wait and see if Nicole is indeed on her way home.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.