Nicole Nafziger trying to get home to daughter May — 90 Day Fiance star still stuck in Morocco?

In case you’re wondering if 90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has reunited with her daughter May, the answer is no!

It’s been several months since the Season 4 alum left the U.S to visit her boyfriend Azan Tefou in Morocco.

Soon after her arrival, the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Nicole has been there ever since.

She’s been getting a lot of backlash from fans who are wondering why she stayed in Morocco – even after the U.S government made a few flights available for citizens stuck in the country.

According to Nicole, the ticket prices were too high so she stayed put, but now it seems she’s actively trying to get back home.

Nicole asks for information as she plans trip home

The single mom tried to get information and answers from a Facebook group for U.S. Citizens who are trapped in Morocco.

In a message posted on August 2, the 90 Day Fiance alum has some queries.

“Has anyone traveled from a different city to Casablanca for their flight since they closed Casablanca from traveling in or out?” she asked. “What did you have to get to travel to Casablanca? Something from the police or from American embassy?”

Nicole received several responses to her message from other U.S citizens who are also trapped in Morroco.

It didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiance fans to find Nicole’s post and share it via Instagram fan accounts.

Did Nicole’s U.S flight get canceled?

It appears that the 22-year-old has already booked her flight for America, but she’s worried that it might be canceled.

On August 3, Nicole Nafziger was spotted looking for help as it seems she’s finally ready to leave Morocco. This time, asking about cancellations for flights booked for August 3,4 and 5.

Once again she received a flurry of responses, with many people noting that they also have flights booked and so far they have not been canceled.

“My flight is the 5th, adds one Facebook user. “I have heard nothing of it being canceled 👀”

“I just saw on the app that flights for the 3rd and 4th said canceled as the status so I was worried,” responded Nicole.

The same Facebook user then asked Nicole the date she had booked for her flight but the 90 Day Fiance alum did not respond to that question.

It seems however that it’s somewhere between August 3 to 5.

If this is indeed the case, then the single mom should be reunited with her daughter May very very soon.

Knowing Nicole, she’ll share an update on Instagram the minute she arrives on U.S. soil.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.