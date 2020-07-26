Nicole Nafziger teases return to America, posts proof she’s in Morocco with Azan Tefou

Nicole Nafziger might finally be heading home after spending several months in Morocco with on/off again boyfriend Azan Tefou.

The single mom left the U.S to visit Azan during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving her daughter May behind.

However soon after she arrived, the country went into lock down.

Now ,it has been four months and Nicole has still not returned to her home country, despite having the option to do so.

At the end of March, the U.S embassy arranged emergency flights for their citizens stranded in Morroco.

But Nicole did not take up this option –telling fans that the ticket price of $1485 was too much for her to afford.

Since then, the borders have reopened, but Nicole has still not returned home.

After getting tons of backlash online it seems May will see her mom very soon.

Nicole posts photo with Azan

The former 90 Day Fiance cast member shared a photo of herself and Azan on Instagram, but it was her caption that drew the interest of many.

“So happy to have had this extra time with you, my love♥️ But soon I’ll get to see my little girl and I’m also very happy and excited for that,” she wrote.

The message seems to indicate that the 26-year-old is finally making arrangements to return home to the U.S.

Keep in mind though that it’s very hard to trust anything that Nicole posts on Instagram.

Most of her posts are either misleading or are just clickbait.

Just last week Nicole shared a photo of her and Azan with the caption, “It’s over,” adding #linkinbio.

She was trying to have people to believe that she had split from Azan, but most likely, the link was about nothing of the sort.

Nicole shares live location to prove she’s in Morocco

Due to the constant clickbait posted by the TLC alum, some fans don’t even believe that she’s even in Morocco.

“Didn’t someone just take a pic of you at Trader Joes or something ?” said one fan,

“Girl stop playing we know your home already 🥱” said another.

Another follower retorted,”🤣🤣🤣 No link in bio this time.” While someone mocked her supposed breakup post saying, “I thought it was over #linkinbio ?”

To prove the naysayers wrong, Nicole recently shared her location in IG stories with a message saying in part, “People say I’m not even in Morocco. I don’t care if y’all think I’m lying.”

She continued, “I’m just really tired of random people claiming to know Hassan and his family. I am in Morocco. And soon I’m going back to my daughter. That’s it. Facts..”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.