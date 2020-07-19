Laura Jallali takes aim at Nicole Nafziger, tells 90 Day Fiance alum to go home to daughter May

Nicole Nafziger and Laura Jallali just had a heated exchange on social media, stemming from a recently posted photo of Nicole’s daughter.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has been in Morroco with boyfriend Azan Tefou for a few months now.

Meanwhile while her daughter, May is in Florida with grandmother Robbalee.

A few months ago– despite the many travel advisories regarding COVID-19– Nicole decided to leave the U.S to visit her on/off again boyfriend.

However, the country soon went under lock down and since then Nicole and May have been away from each other.

Nicole recently posted a photo of May on Instagram and the backlash was brutal.

Laura Jallali tells Nicole to go home to her daughter

In the image, the 5-year-old is sitting at the dinner table eating a bowl of Spaghetti-O’s with the message.

Nicole’s post read, “This is the cutest sleepy face I’ve ever seen.” However, fans commented that May looks sad in the picture, and their comments that followed were brutal.

The main consensus based on the comments is that Nicole abandoned her daughter to be with a man who doesn’t even want her. And a fellow TLC alums Laura Jallali seems to agree.

She left a message for Nicole saying, “Honestly you need to return to your daughter. Do not make the same mistake I did, she needs her mom and these men are just users.”

She also made a scandalous claim against Azan saying, “He has a wife and children forget this looser and come back home to the ppl who really love you .”

Laura is not the only one who doesn’t think very highly of Azan.

During the couple’s first stint on 90 Day Fiance, viewers quickly pegged him as a user due to his treatment of the single mom.

Furthermore, when they appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Azan was hated even more.

Nicole claps back at Laura Jallali

Nicole has responded to a few of the comments under the picture of May, and once she caught wind of Laura’s comment, she issued a lengthy response.

She says in part, “Make no mistake my situation is not yours. Being a cast member you should know more than anyone is to not believe rumors told by liars.”

As for when she plans to return home to the US, Nicole did not share a date but says, “I’ll be back to my daughter as soon as I can when the right moment comes.”

