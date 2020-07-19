90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth arrives at Andrei’s church to get baptized

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth Potthast is getting baptized in order to join the religion of husband Andrei Castravet.

Elizabeth and Andrei got married in 2017 and had a baby girl named Eleanor Louise Castravet in January 2019. The couple was brought back to take part in the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC.

Elizabeth prepares to be baptized

Ahead of a new episode of Happily Ever After, TLC has released a clip showing the steps that Elizabeth Potthast undertook in order to get baptized for Andrei Castravet.

“I’m really nervous,” Elizabeth says in the clip as they all arrive at the church.

“Today we are at a church where I will be baptized slash converted to Andrei’s religion,” Elizabeth then says to the camera while standing with Andrei.

Andrei speaks up, saying “It’s called orthodox, Christian-orthodox.”

We then see as Elizabeth is prepared for the ceremony and the group walks toward the church together.

It’s very clear that Elizabeth is even more nervous than she is letting on, but it definitely shows what she is willing to do for Andrei and his family in this situation.

When she is asked about whether or not she is excited about the whole ordeal, Elizabeth pauses for what seems like a really long time, and then she says, “sure.”

Take a look at the clip below and see how Elizabeth and Andrei continue preparing for the baptism that is going to take place in the next episode of the show.

Getting baptized is a huge step

Elizabeth is definitely showing the love that she has for Andrei and his family with her willingness to get baptized into an entirely new religion.

That’s just one of many big moments that are getting advertised by TLC for the July 19 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

According to TLC, viewers will also get to see Angela meeting Michael’s friends. Tensions are going to run high when that takes place.

The episode will also feature Colt getting torn between his mom and his girlfriend and Larissa Lima is going to be given an ultimatum.

Tania is still very worried about Syngin’s drinking this season, so that topic is going to come up again as well.

Expounding upon the story of Elizabeth and Andrei, TLC revealed that the new episode will show a clash of cultures when Andrei’s family challenges Elizabeth’s role as the head of the household.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.