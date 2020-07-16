90 Day Fiance: Tania complains about Syngin’s drinking, says ‘It’s been a lot’

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the relationship between Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro has definitely encountered some bumps in the road.

That included Tania getting some bad news from the doctor about the progress that she has made in rehab and in healing up from her injuries. Having her out of work has added even more strain to the relationship.

Tania speaks about frustrations with Syngin

It’s time for a day out, as Tania gets taken to have her nails done in a new clip that was released by TLC. It is at the nail salon that Tania starts to open up about her recent frustrations and the struggles going on in her relationship.

The stress that has been on both Tania and Syngin is not a secret, but this is where Tania finally sits down to express how she has been feeling in regard to Syngin’s moods, how she feels like a burden at times, and how there could be some rough moments ahead.

“I’ve been worried, lately, about Syngin,” Tania says as the clip gets started. “I know he’s disappointed about not getting the job. I wish that he would address some of these habits that he has. Like his drinking. It’s been a lot.”

Later in the clip, Tania is asked, “Do you feel like if he doesn’t change, like, would it break you guys up? Would it put you in a bad spot? Like, how do you feel about that? Because it’s so early in the marriage.”

“Sometimes I do feel like I am married to two different people,” Tania begins. “Like this one person who wants to be an adult and someone who wants to have this big, grand life. But other times I feel like I’m married to someone who just wants to party and doesn’t care, cause that’s how he views his freedom.”

Take a look at the full clip below, because there seem to be some big issues within the relationship, but as it gets pointed out in the clip, Tania may not be seeing the full picture since she has to have someone take care of her right now.

Will Syngin and Tania live happily ever after?

Tania feels that Syngin drinks too much, but he has fought back against the sentiment that he has any problems. That could be a sticking point in the relationship moving forward.

In addition to learning more about Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers will also be treated to Angela meeting Michael’s friends, Colt getting torn between his girlfriend and his mon, and Larissa Lima getting an ultimatum.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.