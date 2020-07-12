90 Day Fiance: Larissa goes on a date with her ex on Happily Ever After

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Larissa Lima is going to go on a date with one of her exes and it’s going to be a memorable moment for the new season of the show.

In a brand new clip for the July 12 episode of the show, Larissa speaks about going on a “date” with someone that is going to be very familiar to fans of 90 Day Fiance.

“So, today, I am going to go to a date with someone and I’m very hopeful that he will like me,” Larissa states as the clip begins.

Larissa meets a mystery man on 90 Day Fiance

The setup for the clip makes it seem like Larissa is going out on the town with someone new. But when she finally does arrive at the restaurant, we are all greeted with someone from the past.

As the music starts to build and Larissa mysteriously walks into the restaurant, the camera pans to reveal that it is Eric Nichols sitting at a table waiting for her.

“Hi Eric,” Larissa states seductively as she also takes a seat.

“Hi Larissa,” he says back, making the banter seem really playful.

The former couple exchanges some pleasantries before Larissa tells Eric that she has been lonely.

It’s then that Larissa begins explaining who this man is that now sits across from her at the table.

Larissa says that “Eric is my ex-boyfriend. My feeling for Eric is above all my relationship and bigger than I have felt with Colt. I always was in love with Eric when we are dating, but I decide to break it up with him because of all the kind of relationship problems, and I thought that he don’t admire me anymore.”

Check out the clip below to see how it all plays out ahead of the new episode.

Larissa Lima takes center stage

Only a few episodes for the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? have aired so far, but Larissa made it known that she was not pleased with her screentime. That may soon change.

It appears that Larissa is going to have her “date” with Eric showcased and that she is definitely going to get some camera time during the new episode to update all of her fans on what has been going on in her life.

Season 5, Episode 4 of Happily Ever After? airs on July 12 and it will also feature Angela getting a horrific surprise and Colt’s mother meeting his new girlfriend in Brazil.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.