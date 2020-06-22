Larissa Lima rants about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode after getting only ‘four minutes’ of airtime

Larissa Lima is one of the most widely-discussed cast members from 90 Day Fiance, and she’s continued to make waves.

Larissa first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her now ex-husband, Colt Johnson. Viewers disliked Larissa for her entitled attitude and rudeness.

Colt and Larissa’s marriage lasted only six months. The couple’s constant fighting resulted in several domestic violence arrests for Larissa, and that criminal record has jeopardized her chances of staying in the U.S.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Since the divorce, Larissa has made some big cosmetic changes, many of which have been or will be featured on Happily Ever After?. But Larissa isn’t happy with that. She thinks she should be the star of the show.

Larissa rants about her airtime

In a video captured by Instagram account @90DayFianceToday, Larissa explains that she wasn’t happy about Sunday’s episode of Happily Ever After?.

“I’m so upset with the damn episode today, because who brings the ratings to them? It’s me,” Larissa said. “They give four minutes of pole dance.”

Larissa has indeed been the talk of the 90 Day fandom, but with the series surviving for five seasons before Larissa, she may not be contributing to the ratings as much as she thinks.

Larissa’s dancing wasn’t all she wanted to show off.

We’ll see more of Colt and Larissa this season

Luckily for Larissa, most of the season has yet to air, so she’s got plenty of chances for more air time.

So far, we’ve seen Larissa’s ex-husband Colt begin dating again. Fans were introduced to Colt’s new girlfriend, Jess, in the first episode. Hopefully, they won’t get too attached, because rumor has it that Colt and Jess have already broken up.

Larissa is also single. She began dating Eric Nichols immediately after her separation from Colt, but they broke up last fall.

It appears that Larissa and Eric’s breakup didn’t last long. They quarantined together, so it seems they worked through their differences.

Previews have hinted that the season will document the progression of Colt and Jess’ relationship, new dating ventures for Larissa, and Larissa’s continued quest to secure legal permanent residency in the U.S. It’s bound to be an adventure.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.