Larissa Lima’s court ordered community service had her cleaning up poop on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After has given us an inside peek into the life of Larissa Lima.

The Brazilian beauty has had a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Colt Johnson.

Before getting divorced she was arrested for domestic violence charges on three separate occasions.

Now, she has moved on to a new relationship and a new life, but Lima still has to face the repercussion of her actions.

During the first episode, we see her doing just that!

Larissa completes her community service

Some would say that Lima got off easy, given that she committed crimes in a country where she is not even a legal citizen, but was living in the country on a K1 visa.

However, Larissa might find the punishment harsh since she had to clean toilets as part of her community service, and according to her, she is sensitive to poop and pee.

Nonetheless, the 33-year-old didn’t have much of a choice and we saw the brunette clad in blue overalls, a face mask and a spray bottle as she tackled grimy urinals and toilets.

After completing her 48-hour requirement, the TLC alum says her charges can now be reduced to disorderly conduct.

Despite the reduced charges, she is still in hot water. Larissa’s K1 visa is no longer valid now that she and Colt Johnson are divorced.

Furthermore, having criminal charges in the U.S will likely be a roadblock in her quest to gain U.S citizenship, but we’ll have to watch the season to see how things progress.

Lima thanks her fans after show premiere

After the episode aired, Lima took to her Instagram to thank her fans for their support and to address her community service.

The reality tv star shared a few screenshots from the show and added a message which reads, “I want to say a big Thank You for all the love, encouragement, and understanding from my supporters, in my journey thus far.”

“There was so much more to the Community Service shown, as many hours will filmed. Unfortunately, the show cannot show everything. I learned so much, and met amazing people there that I will never forget. Stay tuned next Sunday!! You will see more of my immigration status, and my love life!”

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premiere, Larissa Lima also admitted to a full-body makeover since parting ways with her ex-husband. She shared with the audience that she’s lost a bit of weight, and has had a butt lift, Botox, and work done on her nose, chin, cheekbones and lips.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.