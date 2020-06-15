90 Day Fiance: Here’s all the plastic surgery Larissa Lima admits to having

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiered last night and Brazilian beauty Larissa Lima gave us a lot to talk about.

She is still living in the United States, despite her divorce from Colt Johnson. After three domestic battery charges, though, she’s hanging on by a thread.

In the premiere, we saw Larissa trying to make amends for her criminal charges by undertaking court-mandated community service.

The brunette is now living with friends and trying to find a way to become a permanent U.S. citizen.

This won’t be an easy feat, as she revealed that Colt has withdrawn his affidavit support.

On the show, Larissa introduced us to a new man and a new body.

Larissa admits to numerous surgeries

You may notice some distinct differences in Larissa’s appearance since the last time you saw her on TV.

That’s because she’s had a full body makeover!

During a confessional, Larissa admitted that she has lost weight, but that’s not the only thing that accounts for her new look.

Larissa says that her new face and body are a result of a butt lift and Botox injections. She’s also done her lips, chin, nose, and cheekbones.

Larissa has also been apologetically honest about her quest for the perfect face and body on TV and on social media.

During her stint on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, the 33-year-old shared her insecurities about her lips with her now ex-husband Colt.

We saw her badger him into paying for lip injections during the show, but now she’s clearly taken things much further.

Larissa planned to debut new look on Happily Ever After?

Several weeks ago, Larissa deleted all her photos from Instagram and since then has only uploaded a few images.

Now we know exactly why she did it.

Apparently, the TLC alum wanted the big debut for her new look to be on TV.

Lima even confirmed that to one of her followers after posting a preview clip of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

A fan inquired about her pictures being deleted, asking if she got hacked. The mom-of-two responded, “Nope just deleted because on the show I did plastic surgery and I’m waiting to show my new face.”

Larissa has gotten mixed reviews about the new look. Some people noticed it in the preview clips and in the live videos she has been doing over the past few months.

What do you think of Larissa’s new look?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.