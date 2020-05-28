Larissa Lima says she’d do adult film, names her price

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Larissa Lima has revealed some interesting plans for the future.

Larissa, who has always been one of the more feisty and outspoken cast members in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, is ready to take her career one step further.

She opened up about her plans on Instagram this week, and those plans might surprise some people.

Larissa Lima reveals her price for an adult film

Larissa went on Instagram Live to talk about her plans to launch a new chapter of her life. She also revealed she wanted to make a significant change and wiped out her Instagram account without thinking about it.

It sounds like she thought about one thing — how much money she needs to star in an adult movie.

She explained, “people are posting in the press that I’m going to be a porn star. No, I’m not going to be a porn star. Half a million dollars. $500,000, I would do.”

She revealed that she’s planning on joining OnlyFans soon, a place where celebrities share raunchy videos with their paying fans. She didn’t reveal what she was planning on charging her fans to view her OnlyFans videos.

Fans can catch her on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After even though she’s no longer with Colt Johnson.

The new season starts Sunday, June 14, at 8/7c.

Larissa Lima is no longer with Colt Johnson

Larissa is no longer with Colt. The two did star on the previous season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where they shared their troubles concerning her legal issues.

Colt Johnson recently revealed that he has no contact with his ex-wife after their split. And based on his current situation, it sounds like he has no desire to reconnect with her.

“I haven’t heard from Larissa in a very long time,” Colt revealed, as reported by Monsters & Critics. “Last time, I spoke with her or had any contact with her was at her third arrest, her third trial. I hope she’s OK. I hope she’s well. I wish her the best in life.”

While they will both be part of the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, it doesn’t sound like they will interact or film together.

The former couple will be on the show to provide updates for fans who are curious as to where they are now after their split.

