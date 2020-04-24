Colt Johnson claims no contact with Larissa Lima, offers help as she and ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline blast him for revenge porn

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined star Colt Johnson claims he has no contact with Larissa Lima as she and his ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline blast him for revenge porn.

Colt has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to his stint on the new TLC show. However, it is the revenge porn accusations from his two exes that are causing Colt to make headlines again.

Colt updates fans on contact with Larissa

Larissa may be happily quarantined with her ex turned boyfriend again, Eric Nichols, but it is her romance with Colt that has people talking.

Thanks to his appearance on the latest 90 Day Fiance spin-off fans have become curious about the former couple again.

“I haven’t heard from Larissa in a very long time,” Colt shared. “Last time, I spoke with her or had any contact with her was at her third arrest, her third trial. I hope she’s OK. I hope she’s well. I wish her the best in life.”

Despite their lack of contact, Colt has still offered to help Larissa if she ever needed it. It was an olive branch she has no intention of accepting.

She has blasted him for talking about her on the new show in an attempt to stay relevant to 90 Day Fiance fans.

Larissa and Jess accuse Colt of revenge porn

There is one topic Colt has not talked about on the TLC show or social media. Jess and Larissa have accused him of revenge porn.

Colt dated Jess not long after his split from Larissa.

Jess used Instagram to bring attention to Colt sharing nude photos of her. Although she did send them to him when they were in a committed relationship, Jess claims he is now passing them around to friends.

She even shared a screenshot of the DM with one of Colt’s friends via Instagram story. Jess ended her message by asking followers for legal advice on revenge porn.

Larissa has been standing by Jess and her claims against Colt.

Not only has Larissa been reposting, as well as sharing all of Jess’ social media posts, but Larissa has her own story. On one post, Larissa commented that she had been through it too.

There is no love lost between Colt Johnson, his ex-wife Larissa Lima or his ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline. Both ladies insist there are two sides to Colt, and one is an abuser.

The revenge porn claims are serious business. If Jess has proof and presses charges against him, life is going to get a lot messier for Colt.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.