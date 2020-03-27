Larissa Lima gets her work permit, tells 90 Day Fiance fans things have been rough since divorce from Colt Johnson

Larissa Dos Santos Lima made a big splash in season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

The 31-year-old Brazilian met 33-year-old Colt Johnson of Las Vegas online. After just 11 days together, the couple became engaged. Colt and Larissa’s relationship was short but eventful, and the couple made some of the most dramatic scenes in the show.

Larissa is very controversial

Their journey through the K-1 visa process and Larissa’s move to Vegas was profiled on the show, and fans immediately took a disliking to Larissa. Her demanding nature (she complained that Colt didn’t greet her with flowers at the airport, that Vegas was too hot, that the decor of Colt’s home was ugly, and more) left many viewers with a bad taste in their mouths.

Some fans also criticized Larissa for her two kids in Brazil and seemingly hiding their existence. However, she insisted that she made her choice to provide her kids with stability and avoid disrupting their lives too much.

Some, however, came to Larissa’s defense. Larissa’s demands, they said, weren’t crazy. She didn’t want to live as a married couple with Colt’s mom Deb, and she wanted Colt to have a car with air conditioning- not altogether outrageous.

Either way, Larissa’s antics and one-liners- the most famous of which was “who is against the queen [me] will die”- were a hit.

Colt and Larissa did end up marrying in the summer of 2018, but the marriage lasted less than six months. The police were called for domestic disputes numerous times- Larissa was even arrested in January of last year- and Colt filed for divorce in the same month. Larissa revealed that she had a new love interest less than a month later.

Larissa’s paperwork has gone through

Despite the divorce, Larissa was able to secure permanent residency and working papers for herself. Last week, she took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

“Today I got my work permit!!!!!” Larissa gushed. “Now I can work legally!! I’m very happy, since my divorce I’m been struggling a hard time and counting with my parents and friends to help me!!!”

Larissa hasn’t revealed yet exactly what she wants to do with her new legal rights, but she might go into the service industry.

A fan asked, “What kind of work would you like to do in Las Vegas, cocktail shaker, bartender, model, waitress?” and Larissa commented “yes,” so we might see Larissa working in one of Vegas’ famous casinos or restaurants in the future.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.