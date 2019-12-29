Where is Larissa from 90 Day Fiance now? Colt Johnson’s ex-wife is still in America

Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson made their debut on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

Even though Larissa and Colt were also featured on Season 4 of Happily Ever After?, their marriage didn’t last. In fact, it was over before their season on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off even aired.

Colt and Larissa’s relationship was easily one of the most explosive we’ve seen in 90 Day Fiance history. The couple fought seemingly from the time she touched down in America until the day they split for the last time.

There were definite jealousy issues, as Larissa didn’t like the way Colt interacted with other women, and she certainly didn’t get along with his mother.

After multiple domestic violence-related arrests for Larissa, Colt filed for divorce, leaving her future in America up in the air.

So, as the latest Colt and Larissa special airs on TLC, many viewers are wondering what is going on with Larissa now.

Here’s what we can tell you:

Larissa still lives in Las Vegas

After splitting from Colt Johnson, Larissa Lima still needed to resolve her legal issues stemming from multiple arrests while married. That kept her in Las Vegas — at least temporarily. However, it looks like she has taken up residence there and seems to be enjoying the glitz and glamour of the city.

Larissa shares photos and videos of her time out on the town in Vegas from time to time. She has made several appearances now at the Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas, including a celebration of her divorce. Interestingly enough, Colt also celebrated his divorce there on a different night.

Colt Johnson’s ex-wife has a roommate

One thing many 90 Day Fiance fans know about the K-1 visa process is that the foreign spouse can’t legally work in the U.S. without certain permits — making it hard for Larissa to survive in America without Colt.

Thankfully, Larissa had a friend in Carmen, who became her roommate after her split from Colt.

Larissa is single but had a boyfriend

After splitting from Colt Johnson, Larissa Lima briefly dated another man named Eric Nichols. The pair was rumored to be dating for several weeks as their season of Happily Ever After? aired.

Then, at the Tell All, Eric actually made an appearance with Larissa as the pair confronted Colt Johnson via video chat. The pair continued to date, very publicly on social media, until Larissa dumped Eric on Instagram after an argument.

The pair have since made up, sparking renewed dating rumors, but both Larissa and Eric insist they are friends.

The Brazilian beauty has definitely had a glow up

Since moving to America and especially since leaving Colt Johnson, Larissa Lima has been taking her beauty to the next level. 90 Day Fiance fans watched her persuade Colt to buy her lip injects on Happily Ever After? and ever since, she’s been hooked on cosmetic treatments in an effort to glow up.

In a recent Instagram post, Larissa opened up about her cosmetic procedures, admitting, “I have received fillers to my cheek bones, nose, lips, chin, jawline and botox.”

Larissa has also had several skin treatments including skin peels and facials.

Larissa Lima wrapped up her last domestic violence-related case in November after completing a court-ordered class and community service. Upon completion, she told her followers that the experience made her want to go to law school so that she can help others.

At this point, it’s not known if Larissa will be allowed to stay in the U.S. permanently. Larissa has said that she won’t be deported but according to Colt’s mother Debbie, who has commented quite a few times in the past, it wouldn’t be too surprising if she ended up having to go back to Brazil.