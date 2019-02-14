90 Day Fiance divorce: Colt Johnson is throwing a divorce party and you are invited — Larissa Lima is having one too!

Larissa and Colt are divorcing but their back-to-back divorce parties leave many with questions. Pic credit: TLC

Colt Johnson filed for divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima after a drama-filled Season 6 on 90 Day Fiance and now he’s ready to celebrate the single life again.

Just before Valentine’s Day, Colt shared a new photo on Instagram, except this time it’s for his upcoming divorce party. The celebration goes down on Friday, March 1 at the Crazy Horse in Las Vegas and everyone is invited.

Clearly, this is an appearance and the 90 Day Fiance star will likely profit from it in some way. That sure beats having a party and having to pay for it too, though.

The flyer for Colt’s upcoming wild night out at the Crazy Horse touts a free ride and free entry to the event so it wouldn’t be too shocking if there’s a packed house.

“What’s better than one woman? 100!” Colt wrote in the caption, which didn’t take long to ignite a fire in the comments.

Many reminded him that he wasn’t exactly faithful during his marriage to Larissa, which is what allegedly started many of their arguments in the first place.

What makes this even more interesting is that Larissa is also celebrating her newfound freedom and she’s going to be at the Crazy Horse too — the very next day.

That’s interesting. It seems like the two would celebrate in different locations and possibly even different ways rather than having a party just one day apart at the same location.

There are questions about whether Larissa and Colt will be making appearances at each other’s parties or not. We’ll just have to wait and see who shows up and hope they post pictures.

Larissa and Colt returning to 90 Day Fiance?

News of the back-to-back divorce parties for Colt and Larissa came right before another post from the Brazilian 90 Day Fiance star. In it, she claims the two are “back together.”

Clearly another sponsored post, the link attached is announcing Larissa Lima’s return to the TLC hit for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Could they really have cast these two for the spin-off?

With Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava not returning next season, they do have a huge hole to fill but Larissa and Colt? Really?

Larissa claims that they already filmed for the show and wrapped back in December 2018 so it’s possible that we could be seeing the end of their relationship when the show returns.