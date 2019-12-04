Larissa Lima’s criminal assault case is finished, 90 Day Fiance star ‘inspired’ to go to law school

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Is Larissa Lima getting ready to walk in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian? Now that the 90 Day Fiance star has finished everything she needed to do to satisfy the judge in her criminal assault case, Larissa says she wants to go to law school.

It took six months of domestic violence classes, 48 hours of community service, and a fine to complete all of the requirements following a criminal assault charge stemming from just one of the domestic incidents involving Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson last year, but she’s done.

Larissa is expecting the case to be closed when she appears in court on Wednesday, December 4. Ahead of her court date, Larissa spoke to In Touch, telling them that her court battle makes her want to help others who are going through the same type of situation she was dealing with.

“I believe this system to have some flaws and [I] look forward to establish[ing] my citizenship and pursu[ing] a career as a lawyer to help others in a similar situation in [the] future,” Larissa said.

In recent months, Larissa has taken an interest in helping to spread the word about those she believes have been wrongfully convicted.

She was especially vocal about Rodney Reed, a Texas inmate who is on death row and was looking at a December execution date for the abduction, rape, and murder of Stacey Stites in 1996.

Many celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, LL Cool J, and Gigi Hadid spoke out, asking lawmakers to put a stop to the scheduled execution of Reed, something Larissa also supported on social media.

Ultimately, the attention did get Reed a stay of execution as new evidence in his case is examined.

Now, Larissa wants to go beyond just using her social media reach to spread the word about injustice in America. She wants to become a citizen and go to law school so that she can help others.