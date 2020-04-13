Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiance is back with Eric Nichols

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Lima is back with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols six months after their breakup. The two have been spending time together in self-isolation amid the current health climate.

There is no question that Larissa and Eric have a complicated past. Larissa is insisting that their love is real as they continue to fight back against the online trolls.

Larissa and Eric’s history

Larissa first introduced fans to Eric during the Season 4 reunion show for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, flaunting him in front of ex-husband Colt Johnson. However, Larissa and Eric’s happiness was short-lived, with their relationship ending after only seven months.

They broke up last fall when she reportedly dumped him via Instagram. Larissa let her followers know the couple had split and that she was working on herself. She admitted that jumping into a relationship with Eric so soon after her split from Colt was not the best thing for her.

Soon after posting news of her breakup with Eric, Larissa deleted the post as well as all social media messages featuring Eric. He, as revenge, met up with Colt. The two men made sure Larissa knew they were hanging out in an attempt to hurt her.

In November, Eric apologized for having dinner with Colt and his mom Debbie as a way to get back at Larissa. He used Instagram to apologize to Larissa and let fans know that the two have mended fences. However, Eric has since deleted his Instagram account too.

Eric and Larissa give romance a second chance

The day before April Fool’s Day, Larissa posted a picture of her with Eric, which initially caused fans to question if the post was a joke or not. In the caption, she explained that the couple was happy, and that was all that mattered.

Now, Larissa didn’t say they were back together, but her caption certainly implies they are an item. Plus, Larissa has posted two more pictures with Eric. One even asked her followers to reveal their favorite couple’s activity, while reminding her followers to stay safe.

Eric has yet to share any update on his romance with Larissa. However, he also seems to have disappeared from social media.

Those fans looking for updates on the reconciliation of Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, should follow her on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiancé alum is all about keeping fans updated on her life to extend her 15 minutes of fame.