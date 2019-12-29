Larissa Lima claims Colt Johnson is using her to stay relevant after 90 Day Fiance

Last night, TLC aired Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson’s journey from their beginning on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance to where they are now.

As the footage aired, Larissa decided to host an Instagram Q&A session and as her fans asked questions, the Brazilian beauty decided to toss a bit of shade at her ex-husband Colt Johnson.

When she was asked, “Why are people still talking about you and Colt?” Larissa took the opportunity to complain about his recent activity rather than explain why she and her ex-husband are still so popular within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

“He is using me to keep his name on the pages,” Larissa wrote. “His selling my wedding dress is the perfect example of that.”

“He kept some of my personal items and I was unable to get them because of the restraining order he had on me. I had to try to fight for my things in court, but I gave up the fight because I did not have the money to fight a long divorce,” Larissa continued.

“He is selling what I couldn’t take, but what I wanted back,” Larissa claimed. “And I stopped to answer it because I also know he likes to antagonize me with someone else that don’t worth to mention just to see my ‘reaction.'”

It was just ten days ago that Colt Johnson made headlines when he put Larissa’s wedding dress up for sale, asking $500 for what he described as a “piece of TV memorabilia.”

And while Larissa didn’t seem too interested in the dress or anything else that had to do with Colt prior to the wedding dress sale, maybe now that she knows it could fetch $500 (or more had he been patient,) it’s possible that she wishes she had taken it with her when she left or fought harder to get it back after the fact.

Even without the revenue from her own wedding dress, Larissa seems to be doing just fine for herself. The 90 Day Fiance star is still living in Las Vegas with her best friend and roommate with no signs that she might be heading back to Brazil after her failed marriage to Colt Johnson.