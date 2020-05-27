Does Larissa Lima have an OnlyFans account? 90 Day Fiance star says ‘soon’

Larissa Lima is going full speed ahead after her divorce from Colt Johnson.

We will soon see the Brazilian beauty back on our TV screens in the upcoming season of the TLC spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

However, that’s not the only place you’ll get to see Ms. Lima.

She recently shared an interesting post that will certainly make some of her fans very happy.

Lima plans to follow in the footsteps of other 90 Day co-stars by joining the raunchy adult site, OnlyFans.

Larissa Lima says her OnlyFans account is coming

Lima shared a screenshot from her IG account where fans were asking if and when she plans to create an OnlyFans account.

On the screenshot, she wrote the word SOON and shared the image in her Instagram stories.

Lima hasn’t revealed much else about the details of her account, but some fans are assuming that she will share a bit of X-rated content.

What is OnlyFans?

Even Queen B name-dropped the adult website in one of her songs – so that should give you an idea of its popularity.

The social media platform is taking over the online space, as it does not have the restrictions that other websites do.

For a monthly fee, you can post anything you want, and we do mean ANYTHING! From makeup tutorials and fitness videos to X-rated images, videos, and whatever else you choose.

There’s also the potential to bring in thousands of dollars by charging a fee for people to view your content.

It has become very popular among reality TV personalities who use it to make some extra cash.

TLC stars with OnlyFans account

Quite a few reality TV personalities have jumped on the OnlyFans bandwagon.

Evelin Villegas from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is already a member and according to her profile, she plans to share mostly bikini pics. It could go a bit further, as she also states that she “doesn’t know the limits yet.”

Evelin’s husband, Corey Rathgeber, wasn’t comfortable with his wife creating the account, but now he has one too.

Another familiar face on the popular website is Stephanie Matto from the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Matto — whose username on the site is Stepanka — has shared over 100 photos and boasts over 18,000 likes.

You can expect to see a lot more TLC stars joining OnlyFans very soon.

Just recently Paul Staehle shared a sexy photo of his wife Karine and asked fans if he should allow her to create an OnlyFans account.

As for Larissa, she hasn’t shared exactly when she will be on the site, but she’ll update her fans when she does.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.