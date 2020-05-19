Colt and Larissa to appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — Here’s what we know

Colt and Larissa are back for more in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

When it comes to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, many couples returning for this spin-off are showing the world how they are getting along now. The new season kicks off in June.

However, this season, Colt and Larissa are back, and that is a train wreck in the best sense of the word.

This is one of the most volatile couples in 90 Day Fiance history.

Can this failed 90 Day Fiance couple find their happily ever after?

Colt Johnson on 90 Day Fiance

The preview that features Cole and Larissa shows that Colt is on a date with a woman.

As expected, Colt is as awkward as ever when he asks her if she wants to go back to his hotel room for sex.

Remember, Colt and Larissa’s story played out in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Larissa, from Brazil, moved to Las Vegas to live with Colt. However, the problems arose after that when she met Colt’s mom, Debbie, and the friction increased tenfold.

Colt married Larissa in June 2018. The marriage didn’t last and their divorce was finalized in May 2019, less than one year later.

90 Day Fiance fans last saw Colt on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, where he let fans see how his life fared during the coronavirus pandemic.

In no surprise, Colt still lives with his mom. He also got laid off from his job as a computer programmer, so he is stuck at home with no employment.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima on 90 Day Fiance

As for Larissa, she faced a lot of legal problems. Before the divorce, she was arrested on three separate occasions for domestic battery after the two had an alleged fight. It was days after that last fight when Colt filed for divorce.

Colt said that he had not spoken to Larissa since her third arrest and trial. He did say he wished her the best in her future.

The preview for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? shows Larissa finishing up her community service for her criminal cases.

Colt said that it takes two for a marriage to work and he was not compatible with Larissa, no matter how much each of them tried to make it a successful union.

In the 90 Day Fiance Facebook post, TLC asks if these two individuals can go their separate ways and can each find love in their second time around.

TLC is revealing each couple from the new season each day this week on Facebook.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.