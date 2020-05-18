90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 gets a premiere date — Here are the details

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 has a premiere date. TLC has let fans know when the new season will drop and is giving hints about which couples are signed on for the hit spin-off.

Although the hit show features 90 Day Fiance couples as they settle into married life, the new season has a twist. One pair that is back is actually no longer a couple.

Oh yes, the show is adding another layer to keep fans interested.

When does 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premiere?

TLC is making sure 90 Day Fiance fans are entertained this summer. The network is pulling out all the stops to make sure fans get their fill of the hit show, which is great news for viewers.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the next season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? In less than one month, a new crop of alums will grace the small screen.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premiere is set for Sunday, June 14, at 8/7c on TLC.

Season 5 details so far

The network used social media to make the preemie date announcement and create a cast guessing game for fans.

TLC is having a little fun with fans as the network unveils the new cast members. The pairs are being announced one at a time after a series of clues help fans guess the couple.

Did you guess the first two couples correctly? We're dropping hints everyday for the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily… Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Monday, May 18, 2020

So far, only two couples have been announced, with a third being revealed very soon.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are on board for Season 5. The couple was first introduced to fans during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. They have been married since September 2018 and have two children together.

The promo featuring Asuelu and Kalani, shows the pressure of having a family, especially two young children, is not easy.

There could be trouble in paradise, but fans will have to tune in to the show to see how Kalani and Asuelu’s story unfolds.

We're revealing the first returning couple for the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After…Kalani and Asuelu! With family pressure and two babies to care for, is there trouble in paradise? The new season starts Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/gR6kYdXb4C — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 18, 2020

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima will also appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5. They are one of the most volatile couples in the show’s history.

Colt and Larissa were also on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, but unlike Asuelu and Kalani, they are now divorced.

The spin-off will feature each of their journeys following the divorce.

Larissa has a new man in her life, Eric Nichols. Colt has been linked to Jess Caroline, but she recently accused him of revenge porn, so the state of his love life is up in the air.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.