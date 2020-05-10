Danielle Jbali announces new venture — 90 Day Fiance star is selling sex toys

Danielle Jbali has announced a new business venture. The 90 Day Fiance star is now selling sex toys. Yes, she has begun a new career and is spilling all the details to her fans.

TLC viewers recently caught up with Danielle during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. The reality TV star did not mention she was taking on a new line of work during her update.

She talked about her family, as well as gave a status update on her relationship with ex-husband Mohamed Jbali. As it turns out, Danielle was waiting for the right time to expose her latest business opportunity, and it is now.

Danielle is selling sex toys

Danielle used Facebook to announce her latest business venture. She has become a consultant for Pure Romance.

“I have an exciting announcement to make. I’ve just started my very own business with Pure Romance! Thanks for your support as I begin this new career,” she wrote to fans.

The 90 Day Fiance alum also included a link where fans could shop sex toys and learn more about Pure Romance. There is a little something for everything on the website but keep in mind that these are adult products and it’s probably NSFW (not safe for work.)

Pure Romance sells lingerie, sex toys, products to spice things up for couples, creams, and lubricants. The company even offers bath and shower, as well as beauty, body, and wellness items.

Fans approve of Danielle’s business venture

Fans of the TLC personality not only approve of her selling sex toys, but they are supportive too. Danielle’s post was filled with people asking for more information, like where they can buy products and wishing her the best in her new venture. She has been interacting with her followers to help drum up a customer base for her business.

Danielle and Mohamed’s relationship was one of the most talked-about of their season. Since then, Danielle has been trying to cash in on her 15 minutes of fame.

Ever since Danielle appeared on Season 2 of the 90 Day Fiance, fans have been mostly supportive of her.

Besides selling sex toys, Danielle also makes cash by promoting various projects or products on her social media and even sells personalized messages on Cameo. Plus, she keeps making appearances on different 90 Day Fiance spin-off shows.

Will Danielle Jbali’s latest venture be the most lucrative of them all?

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.