90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 cast — Here’s what we know so far

A new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that will soon debut. TLC has been slowly unveiling the cast, and so far fans are thrilled with the pairs that have made the cut.

The 90 Day Fiance spin-off follows couples that have completed the K-1 fiancé visa process and are settling into married life. However, the reality of living life in America doesn’t always live up to the fantasy of which these couples had dreamed.

It is the juicy entertainment that fans love from the original show while giving viewers a whole new insight into each pair.

TLC recently announced the premiere date for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 and gave fans a glimpse at the new cast. Not everyone being featured on the new season is still married or is even a couple.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa

90 Day Fiance Season 6 couple, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, signed on for the spin-off. They will reveal how their relationship has been going since their last appearance on reality television.

It has been a whirlwind couple of years for Kalani and Asuelu. They met when Kalani went on vacation in Samoa in 2017 and stayed at the resort where Asuelu worked. She got pregnant with their first son during the trip.

They welcomed son Oliver in January 2018, got married in September 2018, and welcomed second son, Kennedy, in 2019.

Life with two toddlers is challenging for Asuelu and Kalani. The couple is under a lot of stress, and it is clear from the preview video that the honeymoon phase is over for these two.

Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson was previously married to Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Their relationship played out on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. It was a turbulent romance, so fans were not surprised when the couple divorced.

The spin-off will feature Colt moving on from Larissa and embarking on a relationship with Jess Caroline. Their romance is not without its problems, either.

Although they dated for several months, Jess recently accused him of revenge porn. Fans will have a front-row seat to what went down between Colt and Jess, as well as where they stand now.

Larissa Lima

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is moving forward with her life after ending her marriage to Colt. The season will follow Larissa as she continues to build a life in America.

Fans will see Larissa finish her community service. Her relationship with Eric Nichols will also unfold onscreen. The two have had an on-again and off-again romance but are currently together.

The rest of the Season 5 cast is being unveiled slowly thanks to TLC’s new fan guessing game, so stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.