90 Day Fiance spoilers: Jess Caroline takes aim at Colt Johnson, accusing him of cheating

Is Colt Johnson cheating on new girlfriend Jess Caroline? She seems to think so, and she’s not taking it lightly.

The 90 Day Fiance star can’t seem to stay away from the drama, and he clearly has a thing for hot-headed Brazilians.

Colt is divorced from Larissa Lima after a tumultuous marriage and reports that she abused him. He is now back on our TV screens in the TLC spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This time around, he has a new love in his life, girlfriend Jess Caroline, but it doesn’t seem as if it will be a happy ending for the two.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, things are about to take a turn for the worst!

Jess accuses Colt of Cheating

In the clip, Colt walks into their hotel room, clearly not knowing the firestorm that awaits him.

As he enters the door, the red-haired beauty starts throwing things at a shocked Colt, as he cowers in the corner of the room.

A heated Jess screams in broken English, “You lied again. Vanessa talk, you still friends. You talk every day.”

She then pushes her phone in his face and says, “look at this lie,” before angrily storming.

The blogger/fashion design expert posted the clip of the incident on her Instagram with a warning for Colt saying in her caption, “Never play with a woman.”

Colt, for his part, seemed visibly scared in the video but didn’t say anything to deny the accusations hurled his way.

Maybe he was still trying to wrap his head around what was going on.

Who is Vanessa & did Colt cheat with her?

The “Vanessa” in question is most likely Vanesa Guerra, who Johnson has been linked to in the past.

She reportedly lives in Colt’s home town of Las Vegas, and the two spent time together even while he was in a relationship with Jess Caroline.

The 33-year-old and Vanessa were allegedly keeping things secret but, Colt’s ex-wife Larissa Lima exposed their affair.

Neither commented on the rumors, but apparently, this led to the demise of Colt and Jess’s relationship.

We won’t know for sure what transpired until 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 5 hits.

What we do know from the snippets we’ve seen so far is that this season will be jam-packed with drama.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiers Sunday, June 14 at 8/7 c on TLC.