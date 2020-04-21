Colt Johnson lost his job during coronavirus pandemic

On the new 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series, viewers get to see what’s going on while various show members are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes Colt Johnson, who still lives with Mother Debbie at their home in Las Vegas. Things seemed to be going well. However, he got some unfortunate news in the first episode of the new TLC spin-off.

Colt Johnson dealing with job loss

The opening segment of TLC’s first episode focuses on Colt and Debbie, their relationship, the slot machine Larissa hated, and many other interesting things.

Colt is self-filming his quarantine life and mentions he’s mostly been living, breathing, and working in his home all the time.

During his segment, he receives a troubling call from his boss, though. Colt goes and — with disappointment in his voice — tells his mother that he’s lost his job.

It’s something that has been hitting many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of people are filing for unemployment due to so many businesses having to temporarily or permanently shut down.

What sort of work did Colt do?

Back in 2018, a Distractify report indicated that Colt was working at Konami Gaming as a software engineer. Colt’s LinkedIn page still shows he’s working with Konami Gaming, although he may not have updated it recently.

Distractify mentioned a job like that had an “estimated $115,000” salary for the average, as of 2018.

Despite having that sort of job, Colt was shown to be a guy who didn’t necessarily splurge, and it drove Larissa crazy. He had no air conditioning in his car and was splitting rent with his mother Debbie in Las Vegas.

He did buy her a beautiful ring and she also got to go shopping for a couch for their home with Debbie.

The cost of living in a place like Las Vegas isn’t exactly cheap, either. That said, with Colt working in the profession he does probably bodes well for his future, especially with more people stuck at home playing video games.

New video game systems are possibly coming out toward the end of 2020, which means more games as well.

There’s also the prospect that many people in the gaming industry can perform some work remotely from home, so it’s probably not going to be long before he finds a new job.

Colt and Debbie toast for the future

After Colt lets his mom know of his bad news, Debbie says, “This whole thing sucks. This whole stay at home thing.”

Colt says, “I could use a drink right now,” and his mother is just fine with the idea.

He mentions that he doesn’t know what the future will hold, but says he’s excited to find out. He and Debbie have a drink and toast to better times when there’s no more quarantine.

While losing one’s job can be like a punch in the gut, it’s encouraging that Colt Johnson is ready to move forward. He’s managed to move on from a rocky relationship with Larissa and is now looking toward a brighter future.

