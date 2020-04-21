Colt and Debbie return for 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and they still have that slot machine that Larissa hated

On Monday night, we saw Colt and Debbie return for the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

The show is a new look at how the 90 Day Fiance alums are living during the times of the coronavirus pandemic. There are no camera crews, as it’s all self-filmed footage. For Colt and his mother Debbie, they’re in Nevada dealing with the shutdown of the Strip.

Colt has basically been working from home, working out, and enjoying more quality time with his mother. We also see a familiar sight, as there’s a slot machine sitting in the background.

Colt, Debbie, and slot machine surface in first episode

Early on in 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Colt is starting his day. That involves going down to have breakfast with his mother.

After she explains how to perfectly cook eggs, Colt and his mother Debbie sit down to eat. Right behind them is the vintage slot machine which can accept bills up to $100.

Colt shared a clip on his official Instagram account from that early scene in the episode where viewers see the slot machine Larissa hated so much.

At least one fan commented on the video clip with regard to the slot machine asking, “I love the slot machine do u guys play it.”

Another IG commenter replied back, “i hope they do because i would its so funny!”

It would definitely be another way to pass the time during quarantine, in addition to playing with the six cats, working out, and trying to find new employment.

That’s right, we also learned that Colt was officially let go from his job during the pandemic, so he’ll be looking toward a new future.

Larrisa’s first day in Vegas included her dislike of home decor

90 Day Fiance fans probably remember that Larissa Dos Santos Lima moved in with Colt and Debbie Johnson during her time on the show.

However, it was a rocky relationship, mostly because of the fighting that occurred between Larissa and her mother-in-law.

Upon moving to Vegas, Larissa wasn’t fond of the way that Colt and Debbie’s home was decorated or how small it was. She asked about the slot machine after moving in with Colt and Debbie in Vegas. Colt said it was something his father bought for her as a gift as a “cute toy.”

Ultimately, Larissa had three different domestic violence charges against Colt and the marriage collapsed. So that’s where we are now, but as viewers can see, Colt, Debbie, and the slot machine have survived all the drama and turmoil.

Debbie asks Colt about ex Larissa

Also early in the episode, Debbie asks Colt if he’s spoken with his ex, Larissa, lately. Colt says that the last time they talked was around her third arrest and court hearing.

He tells Debbie that if Larissa needs something, he’s sure she knows how to get in touch with him.

That said, there may have been several subtle messages sent in that first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, including the slot machine and a special meal that Colt had with Debbie.

It should be interesting to see if Colt’s ex, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, has any sort of reaction to these subtle images from the first episode.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.