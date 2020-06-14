90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? introduces Colt Johnson’s new girlfriend, Jess Caroline

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will cover the Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline relationship during the new season. And ahead of the premiere for Season 5, TLC has released an amusing clip of them going on a date.

As we saw in a full preview for this season of Happily Ever After?, Colt is dating someone new, but he still has some interactions with Larissa dos Santos Lima to explore.

Colt also hinted that he is dating someone new from Brazil, and Jess popped up in several scenes, some of which featured his mother expressing how she was unsure of this new lady in his life.

Colt and Jess make their 90 Day Fiance debut

Things didn’t work out between Colt and Larissa, leading him to get back on the dating scene. That’s going to be one of the stories addressed during the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

In the clip below that TLC shared, Colt is out “playing the field” again and viewers get to see him interacting with a new girlfriend.

As Colt explains it, “Jess is way different than Larissa. She’s young. She’s Fun. She likes to have a good time. I feel like she’s a breath of fresh air. She’s given me life again.”

The couple is shown joking around a little bit at a bar as Jess notes that Colt likes Brazilian women. He confirms for everyone that he was married to a Brazilian woman already (Larissa), but he has since become divorced from her.

“I proposed to my ex-wife after five days,” he tells Jess on this date. “So, I never really learned how to date one (a Brazilian woman).”

The interaction does seem a little awkward, but maybe that’s just because they know they are being filmed as they try to have a cute conversation with one another.

Either way, it presents an interesting look into one of the relationships that are going to play out during this new season of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

Will Colt Johnson find happiness with Jess Caroline?

The first lesson that Jess Caroline wants to teach Colt Johnson is that “Brazillian peoples kiss in the first date. Sometimes sex, in the first date. American boys is slow, is slow. Need five dates for kiss and ten, eleven dates for sex.”

Colt has experience with moving fast in relationships, but will he end up moving too fast in this one as well? Make sure to tune in for the season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on June 14 to find out what happens.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.